Khama Urged To Set Up Electric Fence Along Zimbabwe Border

Botswana Member of Parliament for Tati East, an area close to the Zimbabwe border, says his government should erect an electric fence along the two countries’ borders.

Samson Guma-Moyo, a former minister and ruling party chairperson, says Zimbabwe has shown reluctance in the fight against foot and mouth disease spreading across the two nations.

As a result, Guma-Moyo says the only solution is the electric fence.

The construction of the electric fence, mooted previously, strained relations between Harare and Gaborone, which led to the shelving of the idea.

Zimbabwe then argued the fence was meant to keep out its citizen in a Gaza-style barrier.- VOA