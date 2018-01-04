Khaya Moyo Escapes Mnangagwa Expulsion, Announces That There’s No Opposition In Zimbabwe | ANAYSIS

By Mazviwanza Shiri| “Zanu-pf is a robust, organized and reliable party with clear principles, programs and policies that appeal to the generality of our people.

“We believe we are a party that promotes the quality of life for our people….”

High sounding words that signify nothing from an insignificant sycophant who only sings for his supper. I am really doubtful whether SK Moyo takes time to reflect on what he is saying or maybe he loves the sound of his own voice especially with that exaggerated foreign inflection. Talk is cheap comrade and Zanu-pf has not learnt this popular principle yet.

Now let us examine the walk in the talk comrade ambassador. You call Zanu-pf robust and organized. Maybe you are not familiar with the two words. Robust means healthy, strong while organized means systematic or affairs set in order so that one can deal with them efficiently. Surely, the two words cannot describe the party especially in reference to the shenanigans we witnessed in the last few years. Is it a strong party that holds rallies to vilify its own leadership in front of thousands instead of carrying out proper disciplinary processes that objectively examine issues in a just and fair manner? Is it healthy for a party to openly abuse, threaten and denigrate its own members in public? In a healthy and civilized institution, differences are debated and resolved in an amicable way while the contestants agree to disagree or disagree to agree. What we saw with Zanu pf proved that the party has not yet entered the 21st century but resorts to outmoded and primitive conflict resolution tactics which are openly cannibalistic to the detriment of its membership. The root cause of all the conflicts is the absence of a systematic way of relinquishing power.

Reliable means sound, dependable and consistently good. There is nothing reliable or sound with a party that sings and dances as Mnangagwa is vilified before thousands of spectators. The same good ambassador himself is the one who read Mnangagwa’s dismissal letter without any form of disciplinary processes. When the tables turned, the same ambassador was first to announce the dismissal of Mugabe and proclaim Mnangagwa the new president of the party. Throughout the trail of events, Khaya Moyo has narrowly escaped expulsion being the same who announced Joice Mujuru’s expulsion, later her own nemesis Mnangagwa, and now Robert Mugabe two months ago.

If this is not chaos and disorganization, then I need to be re-schooled. The pandaemonium in your party directly affected the day to day business and affairs of the man in the street. Millions of dollars were spent in the pointless interface rallies that brought no benefit to the man in the street and the public was forced to leave their daily sources of livelihoods to attend the useless, gossip- driven rallies.

What principles does Zanu-pf follow? According to my research, the party is unprincipled and totally clueless as to which direction to follow. The war of liberation principles were discarded as Robert Mugabe became the foundation of everything that was Zanu-pf. The principles of democracy, equality, diversity, justice and peace were sacrificed on the altar of greed and primitive accumulation of wealth.

There are no positive programs that Zanu-pf follows so we will not venture into that. We can neither talk of any policy viewpoint that Zanu- has offered in the distant past. Most of the policies were crafted as a reaction to the president’s pronouncements at a rally. Such populist policies have only sunk our nation into the mire of poverty. Since 2000, the nation has slid into pauperism due to lack of astute policies that clearly defined the nation’s direction and purpose. We sank into the hyper inflationary period of 2008 due to lack of clarity in policy formulation and implementation. The stability of the period 2009 to 2013 was brought about by the inclusion of the opposition and the goodwill of the international community. That brief boom had nothing to do with Zanu-pf and when we left them to their designs again in 2013, look where it got us.

The quality of life the ambassador is referring to includes the introduction of bond notes amidst cash shortages. There is no adequate medication in our hospitals. Our roads have become a death warranty for its users. Parents are failing to send their children to school. The unemployment rate stands at 90%. The list is endless. The only quality of life that Zanu-pf ushered in was for the super rich ruling elite whose lifestyle matched the movie idols in Hollywood in an economy that failed to produce its own match stick.

The electorate must be warned! Zanu-pf does not have the capacity to take our country forward and mold the nation into a 21st power house of Africa. Their ruinous policies will only make them richer while the common people sink in the doldrums of grinding poverty. Be warned!

Vote with extra care in this year’s election. According to Energy Mutodi, “Dziva rine ngwena idiva kamwe.” You will only have yourselves to blame when the crocodile strikes.