Khupe And Chamisa Bunk Mudzuri’s Meeting

By Farai D Hove| MDC Deputies, Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe were conspicuous by their absence when they did not turn up for their counterpart Elias Mudzuri’s Tuesday meeting which declared that Tsvangirai is not at all resigning.

The development came as the MDC spokesman Obert Gutu fired clashing statements against those of MDC leader Luke Tamborinyoka’s the latter which speak of the MDC leader’s imminent pulling away from stressful leadership to make way for a younger leader.

“President Morgan Tsvangirai speaks for himself, as he did through his statement on Monday…

“Any other channel parroting a purported MT position is the black market… unofficial…illegal”

Contacted for a comment, advocate Chamisa said there was no obligation to attend it.

“It was a cluster meeting which is chaired by Eng Mudzuri,” he was quoted by the state media.

He continued saying, “I am responsible for policy, while Ms Khupe is responsible for administration and Parliament. You are getting it all wrong; there was no obligation for me to attend because issues discussed fell in the purview of Eng Mudzuri.”

While he refused to comment on the tiff between Gutu and Tamborinyoka, an unnamed source in the party differed with Adv Chamisa.

“Adv Chamisa is directly responsible for candidate selection and ordinarily he should have attended the election directorate meeting,” said a national executive member of the party. “Tsvangirai has specifically tasked him to be in charge of candidate selection. His failure to attend such a meeting raises eyebrows.”

Since last week

Meanwhile, Obert Gutu has since last week fired out conflicting statements against Chamisa.

Tsvangirai’s statement was clear on handing over power to a younger leader as the MDC leader also pointed at the upcoming elections. To describe his successor, he clearly used the term “younger generation,” in what brought a gush of praises from the community amid belief that he means his 40 year old deputy Nelson Chamisa.

“As I have said before, while politicians only think about the next election, true statesmen think about the next generation, for current leaders are only but caretakers for future generations. We do not have any entitlement to lead but we have a duty to serve,” said Tsvangirai.

Speaking further in his latest statement dubbed New Year Statement, Tsvangirai said he is looking forward “at the imminent prospects of us as the older generation leaving the levers of leadership to allow the younger generation to take forward this huge task that we started together”.

But speaking against his own boss, Obert Gutu Tuesday announced saying, “Contrary to recent press reports that suggested that President Tsvangirai will soon be stepping down from the leadership of the party, the fact of the matter is that President Tsvangirai remains the leader of the MDC and he is the MDC Presidential candidate for the 2018 elections.”

But Tsvangirai’s own spokesman announced Wednesday morning stating, “President Morgan Tsvangirai speaks for himself, as he did through his statement on Monday or through his official spokesperson, as happened after he met with President Mnangagwa last Friday.

“Any other channel parroting a purported MT position is the black market. And the black market is not only unofficial but illegal.”