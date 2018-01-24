Khupe Could Be Kicked Out Of MDC

9

MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe could be thrown out of the party if she misses today’s national standing committee (NSC) meeting, which will be chaired by acting president Elias Mudzuri, NewsDay has heard.

Khupe missed last week’s meeting together with national chairperson Lovemore Moyo, who, however, issued an apology.

Sources said Khupe’s failure to attend meetings was now being viewed as contemptuous in the context of her reservations about the creation of the MDC Alliance – a coalition of opposition parties.

Senior MDC-T officials, who spoke to NewsDay yesterday, said moves were already in place to censure Khupe for absconding party meetings.

“She has chaired NSC meetings before and we gave her the necessary support, but we have realised that she does not want to support others,” an official said.

“We are going to have another NSC meeting this week and if she fails to attend, but later goes to Parliament, we will cause her ouster.”

Khupe, who missed the previous meeting, is reported to have attended Parliament later during that day, something that peeved her MDC-T colleagues.

Party spokesperson Obert Gutu confirmed today’s meeting, but declined to reveal its agenda.

“It’s a routine NSC meeting that will be chaired by the acting president Elias Mudzuri,” he said.

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who is currently out of the country for medical attention, appointed one of his deputies, Mudzuri, as acting president, further fuelling already raging factional fires in the party.

Khupe is reportedly against the MDC Alliance and has insisted that if the MDC-T wants to go into coalitions with other parties, it should only do so in Mashonaland provinces, where it has traditionally fared badly.

Gutu dismissed the alleged plot to kick Khupe out, describing it as “hogwash”.

“I am not going to dignify trash by providing a substantive response,” he said.

But another source said it was a matter of time before the party makes its position on Khupe if she continued to miss meetings and allegedly “fund rebellion” within the party.

“The problem is that she thinks she is entitled to succeed MT [Tsvangirai] and she wants to hold us to ransom. No, she must know that MDC-T is bigger than an individual,” the source said.

“We are watching her carefully.

“The more she bunks party meetings, the easier it becomes for us to take action.

“We know Tsvangirai will reverse the decision, but we would have sent a clear message to her and others.”

The MDC-T is facing internal fights, with officials angling to succeed Tsvangirai, who has indicated his intention to step down.

The fights are reportedly centred around Tsvangirai’s three deputies – Khupe, Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa – who are reportedly vying to succeed the ailing party leader.

Attempts to get a comment from Khupe were fruitless.-Newsday

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Artwell

    Fire her she is not MDC, Mugabe was forced to resign and Zanu PF still in power. We are sick of her especially some of us like who got touched by Zanu PF supporting MDC.

  • TJINGABABILIp

    MY ADVICE, AS SENIOR POLITICIAN, IS DON’T MAKE THAT FOOLISH DECISION! WE LACK SEASONED DECISION MAKERS IN MDC T! DM AND OCG HELP THESE THEM!

  • TJINGABABILI

    remove THESE

  • TJINGABABILI

    POLITICAL SUICIDE IF THEY DO FIRE HER!

  • Artwell

    WHAT SHE HAS DONE AND DOING NOT ATTENDING CRUCIAL MEETINGS AT A VERY IMPORTANT HOUR IS UNCALLED FOR AND SUICIDAL, SHE AND HER FRIENDS MUST RESPECT THE PRESIDENT, WE HAVE NO SACRED BULLS IN MDC T. SHE IS COMMITTING SUICIDE TO HERSELF NOT THE PARTY BECAUSE THE PARTY IS BIGGER THAN HER AND NOT ONLY HER BUT TO EVERYONE PATRIOTIC TO IT LIKE MYSELF AND YOU.

  • TSM Season 7 –

    ngaaende haana basa uyo

  • TSM Season 7 –

    hapana hapana ngaabaye

  • TSM Season 7 –

    true

  • chikotikoti

    Let me spell it out for you, you vacuous emotional idiot: Matabeleland is the strongest hold of the MDC-T-withoutKhupe, MDC-T WILL LOSE Matebeleland and without Matebeleland thers no hope of MDC-T winning the election–love her or hate her, she’s got the party by the balls–the party needs her more than she needs the party–she is actually the most powerful personality in MDC-T at the moment apart from Save himself–look how everybody is making noise and she is acting quietly–thats a sign of POWER!