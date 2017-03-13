Khupe Donations To Flood Hit Sipepa Village Rattle Zanu PF

Staff Reporter l Some villagers from the flood hit Sipepa Village in Tsholotsho claim that ZANU PF officials and members in the area are victimising them for receiving food and clothing items donated to them by MDCT Vice President Thokozani Khuphe a fortnight ago.

The villagers who spoke to ZimEye.com in confidence said that the ZANU PF leaders have a list of names of all people who received donations from Khuphe and they are being deliberately excluded from government and other organisation’s relief that is being brought through to the flood victims.

“We have been openly told by some people within ZANU PF that it has been said within the party that we will get help from Khuphe and not ZANU PF,” said one of the villagers in her narration to ZimEye.com.

Khuphe visited the flood victims in the area in the company of fellow legislature Ruth Labode and donated 150 blankets, 400kgs mealie meal, 200kgs chunks, 3 cartons of cooking oil and salt to some off the many flood victims who were camping at Sipepa Hospital.