Khupe Went To An Illegal Meeting

12

MDC Alliance Press Statement on Zimbabwe Opposition Political Parties Meeting Being Held in Cape Town, South Africa

The MDC Alliance was invited to participate at the Cape Town Meeting of Zimbabwean opposition political parties currently in progress in South Africa and the Principals of the MDC Alliance unanimously resolved to decline the invitation on several grounds, chief among which was the patent attempt to dismember the MDC Alliance under the guise of seeking to build a grand coalition of opposition parties.

When the MDC Alliance was invited to the meeting the leadership of the Alliance sought clarification on a number of issues including the agenda of the meeting and the composition of delegates to the meeting. We were advised that the agenda would be decided at the commencement of the meeting but no information could be obtained on the composition of delegates save for general statements two days before the meeting that Principals from the three Coalition/ Alliance groupings were being invited. It turned out that only three of the seven MDC Alliance Principals had been invited.

Engagement with the South African coordinators and logistic organisers yielded invitations to the other four principals but also yielded the information that the list of invitees had been given to the South Africans by a group of four or so Zimbabweans, some of whom the Alliance is aware have been working tirelessly against the MDC Alliance to dismember it.

When the MDC Alliance finally obtained a list of the delegates from other Coalitions/Alliances and parties, the insidious agenda of those responsible for handpicking the MDC Alliance delegation to exclude more than half of its Principals while including every Tom, Dick and Harry from other groupings became self -evident and the MDC Alliance consequently resolved that it would not be party to a process calculated to divide and dismember it.

The MDC Alliance remains committed to genuine dialogue with other democratic coalitions/alliances /parties so as to build the broadest possible coalition of democratic parties. However the MDC Alliance will resist all attempts to place it in the service of any ZANU PF faction.

Professor Welshman Ncube
MDC Alliance Spokesperson

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • 2018

    MDC Alliance should change the name to an alliance agreed and neutral name. MDC is not sincere because they are being selfish to use only one party’s name. The big brother attitude in not in the interest of all parties. The coalition will collectively market the coalition name. The most popular candidates are nominated to represent the coalition in each constituent. Primary elections should the only democratic way to determine who will represent.

  • Obedient Son of Zimbabwe

    The alliance must just have a name of the month they we established e.g the 24 July Movement/Alliance. That way there is no “”Chinhu Chedu” syndrome of ZANU PF

  • MukarangawekuMberengwa

    As long Ncube asingambotivudzi nezvamama Khupe nokuti tinovada munhu watakamaka ndiwe wakapotsa wavuraya musangano nokufunga wakafunda zvikuru . Viva mama Khupe , Chairman Moyo and Bhebhe ndinoti ngatigadzirisanei tibatane chete musiyane naProffessor Ncube mpengo

  • Unity First

    True, lets get united and remove ZANU PF, Professor Welshman Ncube
    MDC Alliance Spokesperson and cabal want to delay progress. We no longer want ZANU PF to be specific lets remove ED, JUNTA and ZANU PF first. Let us stop fighting for positions and that bully mentality. Even if it means having Khupe as a president of Zimbabwe, so be it. We have had male Presidents in Zimbabwe but chabuda hapana.

  • Vigilant

    Comrade you are absolutely correct. The Alliance should just have an independent name. Get United and dislodge ZANU PF the common enemy? It looks like Professor Welshman Ncube is a planted ZANU PF spy meant to bring disunity among the opposition.

  • 2018

    Prof should just shut up. Khupe is there because she is the legitimate MDC T Vice President and you not a member of MDC T. I know you are power hungry,being main reason why you want to interfere on issues which are irrelevant to your position as spokesperson of alliance. You want to return to MDCT via back door. Just have primary elections for aspiring members of parliament, you know MDC and PDP will never have a single seat. Why do you want to be allocated seats when you are not popular

  • 2018

    MDC T are now undemocratic because Morgan is going against party constitution by appointing Chamisa and Mudzuri. Just hold an extraordinary Congress, I bet you Chamisa and Mudzuri will loose the elections. I doubt if Welshman and Biti throw your hut into the election will even Gunner a single vote. Chamisa is illegitimate in both positions of MDCT and MDC Alliance. He is typical Jonathan Moyo. He lost dismally to Monzora and now he wants to be vindictive, shame on the power hungry your preacher Chamisa

  • augstine

    ndokuti alliance ka uku kwete vana mbiti na weresh,tinoda vana joice & g40 votes kuti tikunde.come election.we want genuine coalition

  • TJINGABABILI

    WELCOME BACK MDCT SG OF 2005! IT’S COLD OUT THERE!

  • Hango Yapalala

    I concur!

  • MDC Alliance

    Good decision by the MDC Alliance. In Zimbabwe there are only two known political parties i.e MDC and ZANU pf. Any attempt to change name will be absolutely damaging. Munogona kuzivikanwa mu Harare ne Bulawayo motadza kuzivikanwa nyika yese saka zvobatsirei. Mukafarisa nekuuya kwema elections munonyuura anhu wee. Vamwe vanhu ve Lacoste vari kuisa ma comments avo pano vachipesvedzera ana Khupe nekuti chinjai mazita tiri kukuonai. We won’t be fooled by you. As MDC supporters, we will remain focused until after elections. We have been in many elections before so please chitima Che MDC ngachirambe chakadaro. Viva MDC Alliance. Biti and Ncube, take advantage and just say u nw belong to the MDC maybe zvingaite smooth ma complications oita mashonma. G40 and the insignificant others like NPF, NPP etc be advised, after elections munotonhorerwa henyu. Join the MDC Alliance. To market your names is not that easy. It requires lots of time and effort. Zvinotoda more than 10 yrs of hard work and beating kuti musvike pedo nepane zita rekuti MDC and Tsvangirai. Tsvangirai akangoti nhingi….isu ve MDC totomhanya naye kusvikira tatora nyika. Ndaa tomu respecta ka iye Tsvangson. Ndoo chokwadi chingangokurwadzai henyu bt anyway go to Cape Town asi mutambo wenhabvu uri muZimbabwe. Watotsvuka ropa kare imi muchiri kutsvaga mazita ema party.

  • 2018

    Khupe is the only legitimate Vice President of MDCT. Mudzuri and Chamisa are illegitimate, both lost elections for party positions they were aspiring for.