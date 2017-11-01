Khupe Hits The Road Running

Staff Reporter | MDC-T Deputy President, Dr Thokozani Khupe, today went on a door-to-door “Get Out The Vote Campaign (GOTV)” in Ward 10 of Sunningdale Constituency in Harare. Over 400 affidavits were signed for potential voters who were flushed out of their houses between 10:30am and 12:30pm.

She was accompanied by MDC-T Deputy Secretary General, Honourable Paurina Mpariwa, Deputy National Chairperson of the MDC-T Assembly of Women Honourable Dorothy Molly “Gonyethi” Ndlovu, Member of Parliament for Sunnigdale Honourable Margaret Matienga, Bulawayo Provincial Secretary Honourable Nomvula Mguni, Matabeleland North Provincial Chairperson of the Assembly of Women Honourable Lwazi Sibanda, Pastor Muroyiwa from the AFM Church, Harare Provincial Secretary of the Assembly of Women Lindani Moyo, and Ward 10 Councilor Hami Madzingira among others.