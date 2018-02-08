Khupe Rubbishes Chamisa’s Appointment As Acting President

The MDC party’s First Vice President Thokozani Khupe has rubbished Nelson Chamisa’s appointment as Acting President.

She wrote on her Twitter portal:

After sounding a faith based SOS for prayers and supplications to be made for president Tsvangirai, I listened to all your comments which were mainly on the prayers & on your concern about the plight of the party.

Thank you for all your input. Special thanks to those who understand how excruciatingly painful it must be for caring family, friends, relatives & close colleagues agonizing over president Tsvangirai’s pain without anything humanly possible to abate it, except to pray.

Three consecutive MDC-T congresses have elected yours truly as Deputy President to President Tsvangirai & other officers primarily to avoid a leadership vacuum at such an eventuality, & to shut any that may be artificially created by those with hidden agendas.

I was MDC-T A/President for months in 2008 on the basis of our constitution which has remained unchanged & clear on the roles of elected officers of congress. It does not give any extensive powers to any one office bearer such that without them the party is dysfunctional.

Those of us sincerely concerned about the Zimbabwean voters & their MDC-T must impress upon the 2014 congressionally elected leadership at their level to take decisive corrective measures against the use of president Tsvangirai’s name to propagate unconstitutional-ism.

MDC-T cannot afford the Zanu PF politics of rhetoric, self-help & free for all rumble in the jungle power take overs & decision making. We need a constitutionally ordered way of presenting ourselves to the voters in a clear & inspiring manner. It shall be well, stay blessed.