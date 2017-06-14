Khupe Speaks On Tsvangirai Ouster Story

MUJURU, MISIHAIRABWI, MATIBENGA SPEAK OUT MUJURU, MISIHAIRABWI, KHUPE, MATIBENGA SPEAK ON WOMENS POLITICAL ALLIANCE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Martes, Hunyo 13, 2017

MDC deputy leader, Thokozani Khupe has denied reports that she is planning to oust Morgan Tsvangirai.

“The facts are, and remain that Thokozani Khupe dutifully, diligently, and loyally carries out her mandate as given to her by the party’s Fourth Congress of 2016, that of assisting the President of MDC-T, Dr Morgan R. Tsvangirai, in the pursuit of the interest of the party, particularly now towards the 2018 make or break general elections of our generation.

The Women’s Electoral Convergence – WEC2018 – which created the platform that has seen MDC-T Deputy President Thokozani Khupe, NPP Leader Joyce Mujuru, and other political parties share a platform is a women’s initiative at galvanising women’s majority electoral vote against Zanu PF, and Mugabe in the upcoming elections.

It is a platform that has been created for all parties opposed to the Zanu PF government, and Deputy President Khupe has ably led women in a spirited representation of the MDC-T party as evidenced by the more than 4 000 MDC-T women who converged at Bulawayo’s Amphitheatre last Friday.

In that regard, Deputy President Khupe remains focused and undistracted from doing everything in her power to make sure that Dr Morgan R. Tsvangirai becomes the next President of Zimbabwe for the betterment of the lives of all of us.

Witness DUBE (Personal Assistant to The Honourable The Deputy President of MDC-T)