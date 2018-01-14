Khupe Threatens To Break Away From MDC If Chamisa Takes Over

Morgan Tsvangirai’s first deputy Thokozani Khupe has threatened to break away from the party if her juniors are favoured above her to succeed Tsvangirai.

Last year Khupe was said to have made the same threats when Tsvangirai signed a deal for the MDC Alliance formation.

While Khupe herself had not spoken, her top aide and ally said so.

Mr Abednico Bhebhe, is quoted by the Daily News on Sunday saying that the Member of Parliament for Makokoba will have little choice but to quit should Tsvangirai insist on handing over power to either Chamisa or Mudzuri while sidelining his longest serving deputy.

“She (Khupe) is a democrat who believes in constitutionalism and the only way out is for the party to follow the constitution or Khupe will have little option but to step down. She either will insist on following the constitution or she quits rather than being forced to be an accomplice in mutilating the party constitution,” Bhebhe said.

He warned that such a development could lead to another split saying “while that is not desirable, it could be inevitable because at the moment anything is possible”.

The MDC’s national organising secretary said Khupe, who could not be contacted for comment by the time of going to print, was more qualified to take over as president.

“The MDC constitution is very clear that if the president is incapacitated the vice president who, in this case, is Khupe takes over for not more than a year while she prepares for an extraordinary congress,” Bhebhe said.

He said while he was not Khupe’s spokesperson, they both share the same views “because being an academic doctor, she is a democrat who believes in constitutionalism as well”.

Bhebhe argued that Khupe was the only one of the three MDC deputies who was a product of congress since Chamisa and Mudzuri were directly appointed by Tsvangirai.

This is notwithstanding the fact that their appointment was sanctioned by the party’s national council — the MDC’s highest decision-making body outside congress — as provided for in the party constitution.

Bhebhe also accused Chamisa and Mudzuri of seeking to stampede Tsvangirai out of power using illegal means.

“In my Ndebele culture, it is wrong for a king’s two sons to discuss succession when the Lordship is still there. When the king feels he cannot continue leading the kingdom, he calls all his sons to discuss the issue with them and suggest who he thinks should take over and a debate ensues from there until a consensus candidate is found,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bhebhe also blamed Tsvangirai for appointing Chamisa and Mudzuri without satisfactory justification.

Khupe, Bhebhe and the MDC’s national chairperson Lovemore Moyo are at the centre of resisting Tsvangirai’s spirited attempts to ensure that the country’s fragmented opposition parties face Zanu PF at the elections as a united force.

Last year, Khupe and her allies were assaulted by some MDC youths who accused them of disrespecting the MDC leader after they boycotted the launch of the MDC Alliance in Harare.

They were reportedly meeting party structures from the southern region to articulate their position on why they missed the launch on August 5, 2017.

Allegations were also made that Tsvangirai had hired the thugs who attacked the three MDC officials at the party’s headquarters in Bulawayo. – Daily News