At the height of the disturbing economic woes which have seen hospitals run out of vital drugs and charge abusive $100 creation of a so called, “Youth Bank.”

In a priority bust-up, the government which is failing to pay civil servant salaries, has diverted the lumpsum for no other purpose other than to coerce youth numbers for the upcoming 2018 elections.

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa revealed this development saying he has under Mugabe’s authority aside $10 million for what he called “The Youth Bank”.

Chinamasa said: “We have set aside money for the Youth Bank which they call Empower Bank, another $10 million.

“In the private sector there are about 150 or so macro-finance institutions-some more successful than others and this is basically to encourage access by SMEs to capital which they badly need.