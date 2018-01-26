Kids Conduct lessons On The Floor As Court Attaches School Furniture

By Langton Ncube| Lessons at Empandeni Primary are being conducted with pupils sitting and writing on the floor after a former bursar had taken the institution to the Messenger of Court who came and attached the school’s furniture.

Siphilisiwe Mpofu, who was the school’s bursar sometime in 2017, at the Roman Catholic run School said that she wanted $1 800 from the school for underpaying her during her stint.

Realising that school authorities were not keen on backpaying her, she sued them resulting in a payment plan, but still they failed to fulfil the promise and the school furniture was finally attached.

When the Bulawayo based state controlled tabloid visited the school, pupils were sitting on the dusty floors visibly struggling to write while kneeling and some failing to concentrate.

The school relies on donations and most of the furniture was donated to assist orphans and vulnerable children.

“It is unfortunate that the property which was donated to the school has been attached over a debt. This will drive away our donors whom we need so much especially at such a critical time where we do not have resources for the new curriculum,” said one of the teachers at the school.

Parents are not amused. They blame the school headmaster Nkolosi Ncube for the quandary the school finds itself in.

“Mr Nkolosi should have solved this issue long back, but he is very stubborn and does not consult parents on any issues. If he had worked with parents, none of this could have happened,” said Ronald Sibanda, a parent.

But Nkolosi declined to shed more light on the issue.

“I am not allowed to comment on such issues as I am a civil servant, you should talk to my superiors.” He referred all questions to Roman Catholic Education secretary only identified as Kaseke.

Kaseke also refused to comment on the issue saying: “I am only concerned with hiring of heads and children welfare, not fights of schools and clerks.”

Matabeleland South provincial education acting director said he was in Harare and was not aware of the issue.