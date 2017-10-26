Kirsty Coventry Rejects Mugabe Honorary Doctorate?

Terrence Mawawa | Swimming star, Kirsty Coventry who has been conferred with a Doctorate in Sports Science has surprised many because of her absence at the graduation ceremony at Bindura University of Science and Education today.

Kirsty was represented by her mother Lyn Coventry.

Although the reason for her absence has not been disclosed sources sources have revealed the swimming star has some reservations on the honour bestowed on her.

“I do not think Kirsty is enthusiastic about the honorary doctorate.We question the fact that she has opted to send her mother to represent her,” said a source.

Sources at the university told ZimEye.com Mugabe approved the decision to confer the doctorate on Kirsty following recommendations from the Vice Chancellor’ s office.

Kirsty made history when she won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in 2004.

She has also won several medals at swimming competitions.