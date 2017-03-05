Kombayi Vows To Fight Kasukuwere

SHOCK CONVICTION: Man Who Raped 14 Yr Old Girl Fined Only $150 Man Who Raped 14 Yr Old Fined Only $150 | LIVE from ZimEye Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, March 5, 2017

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru | Axed Gweru City Mayor Hamutendi Kombayi, has vowed to fight his dismissal by Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

Kombayi was fired alongside ward 4 councillor, Kenneth Sithole largely on trumped up allegations of gross misconduct and maladministration. A tribunal set up by Kasukuwere found the two guilty of gross incompetence.

Kombayi was also accused of bankrolling MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai using council funds.

Kasukuwere is battling to take control of all MDC dominated local authorities, it has emerged. Kombayi’ s lawyer, Brain Dube said he was working on the matter as he sought to get the tribunal ‘s ruling reversed.

“We want to challenge the tribunal’s ruling. We feel the convictions are wrong.The penalties are manifestly excessive and exaggerated. We will definitely file papers to oppose the tribunal’ s ruling,” said Dube. Surprisingly Kasukuwere has indicated that 10 other councillors who had been suspended are not guilty,a reflection of the minister’ s intention to divide the officials-to gain political mileage.

“Kasukuwere called the councillors and threatened them.Those who refused to be intimidated were further persecuted,” said a council official. Council sources said Kasukuwere felt Kombayi was an impediment to the shrewd Zanu PF tactician’s attempt to plunder resources.

“Kasukuwere feels Kombayi is a tough man who does not subscribe to cheap political gimmicks. This means Kasukuwere wants to annihilate Kombayi,” council sources said last week.