Kombi Driver Jailed For 7 Months

A Chitungwiza kombi driver who caused an accident at a roadblock along New Chitungwiza Road has been sentenced to an effective seven months in prison, and prohibited from driving for the next five years.

Alvin Muringani (31), appeared before Mbare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with negligent driving under the Road Traffic Act.

Prosecutor Ms Hilda Huni alleged that on January 8 this year, Muringani was driving a Nissan Caravan along New Chitungwiza Road heading towards a roadblock.

Muringani, who was not pulled over by the police, allegedly accelerated his vehicle passing the road block and rammed the back of another Nissan Caravan forcing it to hit another vehicle.

Several people suffered severe injuries and were ferried to Harare Hospital.

Ms Huni told the court that Muringani acted unlawfully by driving at an excessive speed under those circumstances, disregarding other road users which resulted in passengers getting injured.

In the same court, a Harare man Norman Takadii (21) was slapped with a 15-day jail term after being found guilty of stealing a chicken.

He appeared before Mbare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with stock theft.

Allegations are that on February 12 this year, Feddy Taiwa was informed by Takadii’s stepmother that there were feathers in his room, which she suspected were from a stolen chicken.

Taiwa then checked his fowl run and discovered that one chicken was missing and went to Takadii’s room where he discovered feathers similar to that of the missing chicken. – State Media