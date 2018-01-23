Kraal Heads Force Villagers To Submit Voter Registration Serial Numbers

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |

Overzealous kraal heads in ward 1 Zimuto, Masvingo, are forcing villagers to submit the serial numbers on their voter registration slips.

Although President Emmerson Mnangagwa is purportedly preaching the message of peace, what is transpiring on the ground is the exact opposite of what he is saying, according to local villagers.

Disgruntled and panic stricken villagers yesterday said kraal heads in the area instructed them to submit the serial numbers on the voter registration slips.

“We are being intimidated by kraal heads here so we are extremely worried about the situation.

As we see it the situation might degenerate into further chaos and political violence.

We have notified the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the police but nothing has been done to rectify the matter.

The kraal heads are openly intimidating villagers and we really wonder why they are threatening us,” said a local villager.

Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) yesterday called on traditional leaders to abide by the principles of the Constitution.

“We are deeply concerned about cases of intimidation in the rural areas.

The kraal heads are violating the very basic provisions of the Constitution,” said COTRAD in a statement.