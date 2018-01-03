Kutonga Kwaro : Hope As Banks Relax Daily Cash Limits

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a man described by many people as a henchman of former President Robert Mugabe but the former Vice President is determined to prove his mettle.

Barely two months after his assumption duty as the Head of State and Government, signs of hope are beckoning on the horizon.

A snap survey conducted by ZimEye.com in the city of Masvingo has revealed banks have relaxed the daily cash withdrawal limits because of a notable improvement in the circulation of cash.

Some banks have increased the daily withdrawal amount from $ 20 to $ 50.

A bank employee told ZimEye.com the withdrawal amount per day had increased to $ 100 from a paltry $ 50.

“Bank queues are slowly vanishing but we cannot say the situation is back to normal.

Let me say there is a significant improvement in the circulation of cash.

We have therefore increased the daily withdrawal amount to $ 100 and we hope that by the end of this month everything will be perfect,” he said.