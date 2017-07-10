Kwekwe Madzibaba Murders a “Witch” & Her 3 Dogs

Staff Reporter |Lower Gweru community has been left tongue-tied and flabbergasted after a madzibaba Lawrence Moyo (26) murdered his mother in law and her three dogs at night. He and his wife jointly suspected the mother in law was a certified witchcraft practitioner and during the gruesome murder he pulled off one of the mother in law’s front teeth before setting her life on a perilous path to death. After that, Moyo had to kill the mother in law’s three dogs to make the home safe after which he cut off their ears and packed them into his little luggage bag before he headed back to his home.

Appearing before Magistrate Pathekile Msipa in Gweru at the Criminal Court, the accused pleaded not guilty to murder involving his 53-year-old mother in law Inna Ncube.

Testifying at the opening of the State case, Moyo stated that he never had any plans to kill. The issue was that his family was going through a lot of misfortunes and these were linked to the mother in law who had always been suspected of being a witch. Moyo’s wife had alerted him that that the deceased was in the habit of using one of her front teeth to practice witchcraft in the company of her three vicious dogs.

On the day of murder, Moyo had visited the deceased in the company of his family. During sleep, a spiritual Moyo was possessed with a spirit. A demonic soul kept hounding and harassing him as he fought it. Moyo had to wake up. He alerted his wife and brother in law to come to his aid. It was about time to flush out the nuisance witchcraft demon. They all had to start with serious prayer and singing to invoke spiritual powers.

Suddenly, the accused went for the deceased and held her hands as wife and brother in law held mother in law down to immobilize her. The accused man successfully used pliers to pull out the tooth and let the mother in law rest. The church session continued and the mother in law even thanked the team for the relief she felt and she went to bed.

Moyo then whistled to the three dogs, fed them and killed them one by one using a machete. He went on to cut off their ears as he planned to cleanse the home and chastise any demons around the homestead using the dog ears.

They all went to bed happy that the mother had been saved from a witchcraft demon. Surprisingly, the following day was a sad one. The mother in law had died overnight. The accused was arrested. But to his concern, his wife and brother in law who had similar beliefs and also helped press down the mother in law were left scot free.

The State Prosecutor Edward Gwaenda recommended to the court that accused be denied bail as he could not only be a danger to himself but to the community at large. The case was remanded to July 11 for further trial.-