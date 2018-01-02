Kwese TV Boasts Of 77 Channels In Zim Alone

Kwese TV has announced it now has 77 channels in Zimbabwe, five of which are always free. More channels will be added in the New Year, rising to 100 by the end of March. Kwese said is not trying to emulate any other player in the market, but has its own “vision” of how things should look, and it is systematically implementing that vision.

Zimbabwe has now been selected as the next market after South Africa to get Kwese Play, which includes over 100 digital streaming channels and Netflix. The company said that there had been a shortage of decoders in Zimbabwe because of the high demand.-agencies.