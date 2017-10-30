Kwese TV  Creates 2 500 Jobs In One Month

By Business Reporter

The Strive Masiyiwa led Econet Wireless’ Zimbabwe business unit has announced that they have signed 40 000 customers and created over 2, 200 jobs through Kwese TV.

The company’s media director Zachary Wazara told reporters in Harare at the launch of Kwese TV last week that they had subscribed over 40 000 subscribers.

“The total should now be over 40 000 (Kwese subscribers) in Zimbabwe. The sales rate has been the same ever since we started and it is phenomenal,” said Wazara.

“In fact, what we are seeing is that people from all walks of life are coming through and buying, which is creating that kind of momentum,”he said.

Wazara said they were being overwhelmed by clients.

“We have probably recruited over 1 200 installers and we continue to recruit those and we need to double, if not triple the number so that is a growing thing which is really one of the key issues. Yes, we are talking about Kwese the entertainment side, we are talking about the sport and all that, but the impact of job creation has been really awesome. We probably have over a 1 000 brand ambassadors that have been recruited specifically for this and we continue to recruit them,” he said.

On 23 August 2017, Econet Media announced that Kwese TV was now available in Zimbabwe and that decoders were available at Econet Shops and that very same day the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) dismissed the claim that Kwese TV had been licensed and warned consumers not to invest in an unlicenced service.

BZA also warned business operators not to provide “an unlicensed broadcasting service