Kwese TV Distances Itself From PSL Broadcasting Rights Bid

Terrence Mawawa

Econet Media has denied reports linking Kwese

TV to the bid for PSL Broadcasting Rights, it has emerged.

Econet has released a statement indicating it does not

have plans to acquire the broadcasting rights now or in near

future.

“Our attention has been drawn to various reports

linking Kwese TV, an entity of Econet Media, to bids

for Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL)

Television Rights.

Econet Media wishes to make it clear that it has not

submitted any bid nor entered into any negotiations

for the said rights and does not plan to do so now or

in the near future.

As part of its strategy in Zimbabwe, Kwese TV has

entered into arrangements with a number of local

sports federations and will continue to develop

further relations with sports organisations.

However the PSL tender does not fall under the

company’s current rollout of products, programmes

and activities.

In the meantime, it is important to highlight that a

critical part of Kwese TV’s current rollout programme

includes the establishment of comprehensive in-

country infrastructure directly and in collaboration

with selected partners to support production of local

sports and entertainment programmes.

Econet Media acknowledges with gratitude the

enthusiastic and overwhelming support it has

received and continues to receive from

Zimbabweans and it will continue to build on its

strategy to bring top quality entertainment at

affordable prices whilst creating employment for

entrepreneurs and young people,” reads the Econet statement.