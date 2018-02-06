Kwese TV Distances Itself From PSL Broadcasting Rights Bid

Terrence Mawawa
Econet Media has denied reports linking Kwese
TV to the bid for PSL Broadcasting Rights, it has emerged.
Econet has released a statement indicating it does not
have plans to acquire the broadcasting rights now or in near
future.
“Our attention has been drawn to various reports
linking Kwese TV, an entity of Econet Media, to bids
for Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL)
Television Rights.
Econet Media wishes to make it clear that it has not
submitted any bid nor entered into any negotiations
for the said rights and does not plan to do so now or
in the near future.
As part of its strategy in Zimbabwe, Kwese TV has
entered into arrangements with a number of local
sports federations and will continue to develop
further relations with sports organisations.
However the PSL tender does not fall under the
company’s current rollout of products, programmes
and activities.
In the meantime, it is important to highlight that a
critical part of Kwese TV’s current rollout programme
includes the establishment of comprehensive in-
country infrastructure directly and in collaboration
with selected partners to support production of local
sports and entertainment programmes.
Econet Media acknowledges with gratitude the
enthusiastic and overwhelming support it has
received and continues to receive from
Zimbabweans and it will continue to build on its
strategy to bring top quality entertainment at
affordable prices whilst creating employment for
entrepreneurs and young people,” reads the Econet statement.