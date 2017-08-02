LADIES’ UNDERWEAR RIPPER: Zimbabweans Outraged As China Man Is Caught With 120kg of Ivory

Last week a Chinese man was caught with 120 kg of ivory reportedly worth Sh10m (about USD 100 000) at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport en route to Vietnam from Zimbabwe. This has been confirmed by the DCIO, Julius Mbati at the Harare Airport.

As to how that smuggling escaped security details at the airport, no one has managed to mend the puzzle.

In reaction, many citizens of Zimbabwe have taken to the social media to question how such contraband made it past our airport security checkpoints.

Below were some of the social media comments:

“It’s not the first time that such smuggling through our airport has happened. During the diamond mining time, many people got caught at other airports after leaving Harare”

“Once in a while it’s either marijuana, ivory, diamond or other stuff. Our security is sleeping on the wheel”

“The shocking part is such loopholes expose the people of Zimbabwe who travel a lot. Other transitional airports will find it hard to trust them because we have a relaxed airport security”

“Other airports are now doing a job meant for Harare Airport security”

“It’s not about security. It’s all about greasing the hands of the authorities to get away with murder. That’s corruption.”

“Our security teams trust foreigners so much. They spend time digging in lady handbags as real stuff gets smuggled past them”

“Once the system gets exposed like this, tracing back the steps into Harare Airport could weave in big political names. It’s not surprising.”