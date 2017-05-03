Lameck Issues Another 48 Hours – BREAKING NEWS

Lameck Makwiramiti has issued another 48 hours on his in laws. Speaking on ZimEye.com, Lameck, responded to the Tumba family who spoke on state radio last night claiming that the reason why they did not settle the matter is because it happened during the month of November. Lameck in the below LIVE video on ZimEye says that is not true as it happened on the 28th October.

The Tumba family ill-treated his daughter Angelica, 21, when their son, Tafadzwa, 21, impregnated her back in 2013.