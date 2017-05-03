Lameck Issues Another 48 Hours – BREAKING NEWS

8

Lameck Makwiramiti has issued another 48 hours on his in laws. Speaking on ZimEye.com, Lameck, responded to the Tumba family who spoke on state radio last night claiming that the reason why they did not settle the matter is because it happened during the month of November. Lameck in the below LIVE video on ZimEye says that is not true as it happened on the 28th October.

BREAKING NEWS – LAMECK MAKWIRAMITI THREATENS ANOTHER 48 HOURS

….

Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, May 2, 2017

The Tumba family ill-treated his daughter Angelica, 21, when their son, Tafadzwa, 21, impregnated her back in 2013.

  • Lennon Emmanuel

    too many dunny, we just wanted to hear what Lameck had to say

  • Ninja

    28th october muChiShona is already mwedzi we Mbudzi and no marriage ceremonies or even damage can be processed……

  • Mutant

    What happens if people get married during that period?

  • Believe

    Ndezvekare izvo makore ano hazvichina nebasa rose. Ini ndakawanikwa 29 October 1981 hapana chakaipa chandakaona up to today ndatova mbuya. Ma beliefs ekare. Ngavaripe mhosva yavo zvipere.

  • Shosholoza

    The ‘presenter’ Sucks.

  • gerro

    Shona ethos..ignore them at your own peril.

  • gerro

    Yrue9

  • gerro

    Mukoma Rameki thank you for bringing this to the discussion table ..many amwenez got away with abusive behaviour that went unreported or even made.public.