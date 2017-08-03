Lameck Makwiramiti Speaks As Magistrate Rules He Is: GUILTY OF FABRICATING POLICE CHARGES

Staff Reporter| Popular Mabvuku man, Lameck Makwiramiti Chimuka, who on Tuesday confessed to a Harare magistrate that he fabricated charges against a man he accused of stealing a car radio, this morning speaks to ZimEye.com following the court humiliation.

Lameck, 42, who became popular for his graveyard antics that went viral on social media, speaks defending himself saying he is “a victim of bribery in court.”

The state media reports that he confessed before Harare magistrate, Rumbidzai Dzumbira that he had fabricated charges against Lincoln Unganai. Unganai was discharged at the close off the state’s case in a matter he was being charged of theft.

Meanwhile the state owned HMetro reports that: Prosecutor Molly Murozvi on Tuesday asked Lameck whether there were reasons he would fabricate that Unganai stole from him. “Yes your Worship, I have the reasons. My wife went to him and took two chickens on credit and did not pay the money. When he saw me in the butchery, he approached me and asked me for the money but I told him that I could not just give him the money without consulting my wife. When I asked my wife she confirmed that she indeed took the chickens on credit but was waiting for her money from their clubs,” he said.

He was even asked for the second time if he had the reasons to fabricate the allegations and he said yes.

During his evidence in chief, Unganai told the court that Lameck was fabricating charges to try and stop him from asking for his money. All these are just fabrications as he doesn’t want me to keep asking for my money for the chickens his wife took on credit.

“I went to his house and before I could do anything his wife started shouting at me and they went on to remove the radio in their car. I asked them to give me my money but they refused and after some days that is when I received papers from the police alleging I had assaulted his wife. Within two days, I received another which alleges that I had stolen his car radio. All these were just ways of trying to stop me from demanding my money,” he said.