Lameck Makwiramiti flies to the United Kingdom and shares on ZimEye LIVE his preparations and enthusiasm for this tour.  Makwiramiti also shares with a LIVE audience, progress in his philanthropic work which is spreading across Zimbabwe in which he is looking after abandoned children. Concerning his 48 hour ultimatum Makwiramiti says he wanted to give the Tumba family time to grieve, the matter is far from over.

