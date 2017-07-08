LARGE SNAKE: President Mugabe Orders Army To Bring Scary Python To Harare, Radio Claims

Staff Reporter| A ‘radio station’ made a bizarre claim while announcing Tilda Moyo’s weekly social program that President Robert Mugabe has ordered that a large snake said to belong to a local businessman, be brought to Harare by lorry.

The audio from the radio program became social media sensation this week.

The state media radio station, Star FM has been roped into the fake story in which a presenter is heard speaking of the said ‘Chinhoyi incident’ stating,

“Vana ve Zimbabwe maswera sei masikati anhasi…nyaya yamakanzwa yenyoka iya yakazobatwa navana madzibaba vakazobva kuGokwe. Vana madzibaba vakaita mashura anoshamisa nokuti havana kuzombobata nyoka chete muChinhoyi; vakabata zvimwe zvakawandisa zvisingaiti,” the unnamed presenter says before talking about another story concerning Chinhoyi University.

He then continues on to allege the snake belongs to businessman Phillip Chiyangwa,”Hanzi Chinhoyi Hotel ndeya Chiyangwa yakabatwa dzimwe nyoka dzimwe dzinotyisa dzichichengetwa pamwe panhu pasingaite asi manager wepo akabva afa,

“Zvino hanzi nyoka iyi yakanzi naPresident irikudiwa kuHarare ….”

ZimEye has found the story to be nothing but bizarre and utterly fake.

ZimEye found that the story relates to a video which was circulated showing the large reptile carried at the back of a long truck in an incident said to have happened in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe. But ZimEye correspondents in Mashonaland West searched and found the incident to be nothing but fake. The video is believed to be from Brazil and furthermore records showed the footage’s time-stamp going as far back as the 9th Feb 2016. We would like to assure our valued readers and contributors that no such incident ever happened in Chinhoyi this week and the video is not from the area. – ZimEye