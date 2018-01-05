Late CIO Boss Left A Trail Of Untold Mayhem

Terrence Mawawa

|The Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC has accused the late CIO boss, Nixon Chirinda of tormenting its members during his lifetime.

Chirinda, who at one time worked as the Provincial Intelligence Officer in Masholand West, allegedly orchestrated acts of terror and violence in the area.

MDC officials in Mashonaland West Province, yesterday said Chirinda was involved in the abductions of opposition supporters in the volatile province.

MDC Mashonaland West Provincial Secretary, Edward Kadewere had no kind words to describe the late CIO boss.

“Chirinda was a tough man and he terrorised opposition supporters during his tenure as Mashonaland West Provincial Intelligence Officer.

Most of our members were brutalised by CIO operatives at Chirinda’ s instruction,”said Kadewere.

Another MDC official said:”The man unleashed untold terror on opposition supporters. We heaved a sigh of relief when he was transferred to Harare.”

Chirinda will be buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare tomorrow.