Late Dr Zvobgo’s Son In Law Dies, Declared Liberation Hero

Liberation war hero, Lawson Arthington Kapenzi, who died in Mutare last Sunday was laid to rest at the Manicaland Provincial Acre on Wednesday with full military honours.

Kapenzi whose Chimurenga name was Fungai Hondo was born on February 19, 1956.

Relatives and friends described the late liberation hero as a unifier who worked hard for the family and the nation at large.

Speaking at the burial, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Mandi Chimene, called on Government to continue supporting those who fought for the country’s liberation. Chimene urged every Zimbabwean to emulate the remarkable work done by departed heroes and heroines, saying unity was critical for the development of the nation.

“As we grieve over our loss, let us not forget to observe the illustrious boldness and commitment that led him together with other like-minded youngsters to sacrifice their lives for the liberation of the country,” said Chimene. She said the death of Kapenzi had come as a shock and he would be sadly missed by both his family and the nation at large as he was a dedicated gallant warrior. She said the gap and void that he left would be difficult to fill by the Government, his family, workmates and friends.

“Sadly, Kapenzi’s death comes at a time when Zanu-PF is taking practical steps towards concluding the Chimurenga war through indigenisation, empowerment, development and employment creation via the national economic blue-print, Zim-Asset,” she said.

Kapenzi joined the liberation struggle in 1975 after finishing Standard Six. He received military training at Mgagao Camp in Tanzania in 1976.

He operated in Chimanimani until ceasefire and later went to Dzapasi Assembly Point. He later went to the United States of America to further his education. He worked at ARDA until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Karina Zvobgo and two children. Karina Zvobgo is daughter to the late national hero, Dr Edson Zvobgo.- state media