Late Judge Chidyausiku’s Son in Court For “Salivating” Over A Married Woman

Tadzimirwa Bernard Chidyausiku, a son to the late Chief Justice to the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with indecent assault after he allegedly fondled a fellow female reveller at a city bar.

Chidyausiku (28), who was represented by Webster Chinamhora, denied the charge and was granted $100 bail by magistrate, Victoria Mashamba, who remanded him to August 10 for trial.

It is the State’s case that on Tuesday at Shisanyama bar in Warren Park, the complainant, (not named to protect her identity), was enjoying herself in the company of her husband in a bar.

It is alleged the complainant then visited the ladies’ restroom and while at the entrance, she allegedly met Chidyausiku, who approached her and told her about his wanting to put a second ring on her finger. Complainant told him she was married.

The State alleges Chidyausiku then fondled her buttocks once without her consent remarking she was a beautiful woman.

It is alleged when the complainant returned to her table, Chidyausiku followed her and insisted on putting a second ring on her finger. That was an epiphany moment as this conduct did not go down well with the complainant’s husband, who rose and fought with him.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Chidyausiku’s arrest.

Patience Chimusaru appeared for the State.