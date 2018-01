In Pictures Mujuru Aide Laid To Rest At Provincial Heroes Acre

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Thousands of National People’ s Party (NPP) members and war veterans converged at the Masvingo Provincial Heroes Acre for the burial of former Vice President Joice Mujuru’ s aide Shylet Uyoyo who died last week.

Uyoyo was a long long serving member of the ruling party Zanu PF before she joined Zimbabwe People First and NPP. See pictures.