LATEST- BLUE OCEAN SECRETS: Mutumwa Mawere Explodes, “The Ocean Is Real And It’s Deep! I Met July Moyo At Chiyangwa’s House”

Staff Reporter| Businessman Mutumwa Mawere speaks on the Blue Ocean strategy “revelation” on ZimEye.com at 7pm. He says the Blue Ocean is real and is deep. He will reveal secret encounters on Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Phillip Chiyangwa’s house in November 2004 when he met July Moyo and he was clearly told that President Mugabe has decided to hand over power to Mnangagwa.

Chiyangwa has confirmed to ZimEye.com that the meeting did take place with July Moyo at his house. However he distanced himself saying he was just a business facilitator for Mawere’s private issues. “The only thing I can confirm is that a meeting was arranged and…Mutumwa was my friend, don’t forget that. So he was in town, people wanted to meet him; they met at my house that’s all. The detail I was not involved in the meeting.”

13 years later Mawere blasts open the secret chest saying the Blue Ocean strategy is real and it is deep.

The rest of the story will be revealed in full on ZimEye.com at 7pm UK time.