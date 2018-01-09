LATEST – Botswana Govt Shuts Down Bushiri’s Church

By Own Correspondent| Botswana’s government has shut down the church of the white-suit preacher, Shepherd Bushiri, a development welcomed by many.

The church was since last year under investigations amid concerns of financial mismanagement among other issues. While surviving on people’s donations, Bushiri threatens people who criticise him with death and a recent video has him boasting that a man who criticised him died within one month of that date. That video has been flighted in Botswana as the preacher was condemned for using God’s name and the Bible to deliberately brainwash people so to make money.

The man makes claims that sees the mind of God and speaks on God’s behalf, and yet in another preaching act exposed by ZimEye.com, Bushiri can be seen on LIVE video clearly using an iPad device to obtain a person’s personal details and then afterwards lay claim that he was prophesying.

Bushiri is evil and satanic. How on earth can someone claiming to be a man of God be happy and proud that another human being is dead? His STUPID followers are happy that some families have lost a breadwinner. This guy i leading people to HELL, the sooner you realise it the better. WAKE UP YOU FOOLS. Posted by Botswana Online Magazine on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

The Botswana gazette reports how Gaborone has found the church to be bad for the public good. Among issues covered in the latest article are the following:

– Church is violating the law- Govt

– Countrywide cells to cease operations

– Church appeals to Minister Batshu