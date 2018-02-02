LATEST – Britain Slaps Mnangagwa Over Violence

By Farai D Hove| The UK Minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin has slapped President Emmerson Mnangagwa on violence saying her country condemns it.

President Mnangagwa has been the face of violence since the early 1980s and for 34 years to date he is firmly on both print and video media boasting about assaulting and killing people.

While there are impeccable documented statements of him calling for the killing of Ndebeles in the 1980s, the most recent video of him taken just 3 years before he became President has him calling for the beating of anyone who does not agree with his party, labelling them desecretors of the national heritage.

Mnangagwa has been seeking the favours of western nations since becoming President.

“We condemn all violence and we are keen to see that all perpetrators of any violent activities are pursued with the full force of the law,” said Minister Baldwin following her meeting with Mnangagwa on Friday.

Her statement comes as the local EU envoy, Philippe Van Damme, also demanded answers of the violence that saw Mnangagwa’s predecessor Joice Mujuru and her members being assaulted on Thursday.

BLOODY ATTACK – MUJURU SHOT AT WITH STONES, CHASED OUT OF GLEN NORAH BREAKING NEWS – MUJURU SHOT AT WITH STONES, CHASED OUT OF GLEN NORAH Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, February 1, 2018

“Incidents” happen, credibility determined by response; perpetrators identifiable & 2b brought 2Court & publicly disapproved by leadership!? https://t.co/r3JruOuP8Z — Philippe Van Damme (@P_VanDamme_EU) February 2, 2018