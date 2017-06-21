LATEST- Cde Chinx Grandpa Decapitated Skull Stuck In London | LIVE BLAST 6.15 UK TIME

CDE CHINX GRANPA DECAPITATED SKULL STUCK IN LONDON CHINX GRANPA DECAPITATED SKULL STUCK IN LONDON Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Miyerkules, Hunyo 21, 2017

Staff Reporter | Cde Chinx Chingaira’s grandfather’s skull is trapped in a London Museum it has emerged.

The skulls trapped in London include those of Mashayamombe Chinengundu of Mhondoro and Chief Makoni Chingaira of Rusape, who were beheaded by British invasion forces at the height of Zimbabwe’s first war of resistance against white settlers in the 1890s.

These details emerge at a time that the Chingaira family this morning turned down President Robert Mugabe’s offer for the late musician Cde Chinx, to be made a liberation hero (Provincial) and not national hero.

“It is true that the family has rejected the provincial hero status. They have appealed to the politburo and the matter is now going to be discussed in the meeting,” Zanu PF director of administration Dickson Dzora told journalists this morning. There was no indication at the time of going to press if the matter was deliberated upon in the Politburo and a decision made.

However, records in the possession of ZimEye show that skulls of several celebrated resistance fighters in the “First Chimurenga” were taken to Britain as “war trophies”, among them Chingaira’s own grandfather.

The British Foreign Office confirmed in a statement that “remains of Zimbabwean origin” were in London and that it was waiting for Zimbabwe to send technical experts to liaise with museum staff.

“The issue of the potential repatriation of Zimbabwean human remains was first discussed by British and Zimbabwean Authorities in December 2014,” the FCO said in a statement.

“The UK has since invited Zimbabwe to appoint technical experts to meet their museum counterparts in London, in order to discuss some remains of Zimbabwean origin.”