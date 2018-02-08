LATEST- Chamisa Rubbishes “Tsvangirai’s Letter” To Mudzuri

10

By Paul Nyathi| MDC-T Acting President Nelson Chamisa has dismissed a letter allegedly written to Vice President Elias Mudzuri by President Morgan Tsvangirai on Wednesday.

Speaking to ZimEye.com in an early morning interview on Thursday, Chamisa said that the alleged letter inferring that Vice President Elias Mudzuri remains in charge of the party is a fraudulent document produced by Mudzuri and his backers.

“That letter is not from the office of the party President,” said Chamisa. “It’s actually a fraudulent document produced on a letter head which is not even an MDC-T official letterhead,” he said.

“We know the sources of the letter and they are people around Vice President Mudzuri’s bid to lead the party,” said Chamisa.

The youthful leader insisted that he is the official Acting President of the MDC-T and genuinely appointed to do so by Tsvangirai through proper party processes.

“President Tsvangirai does not communicate directly to individuals as in the case of that letter, he has a complete office and staff that help with his communication of which none are aware of the alleged letter,” said Chamisa.

The letter which is making runs in the media indicates that President Tsvangirai has not appointed Chamisa as Acting President and maintains the post Chamisa appointment scenario where Mudzuri was the Acting Party President while Chamisa acted in the MDC Alliance coalition.

Speaking in the same interview, Chamisa expressed ignorance of a meeting supposedly held in SouthAfrica between senior MDC-T officials and Joice Mujuru of the People’s Rainbow Coalition.

“Officially the party is not aware of any such meeting and did not send anyone to South Africa to attend the meeting if it was held at all,” said Chamisa.

Media reports on Wednesday indicated that Mudzuri in the company of core Vice President Thokozani Khuphe and Secretary General attended a meeting with Mujuru in Johannesburg to set up a counter coalition to the MDC Alliance coalition.

ZimEye.com efforts to get a comment from Mudzuri and Khuphe were not successful at the time of writing.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • chikotikoti

    Handei tione—-!

  • Done sadi

    this is not the time for fights are you stupid

  • Nehanda

    Eddie Cross paitaura maiti anopenga. One thing is certain about vanhu ava veganda gena. Kutaura zvinhu sezvazviri.

  • hombre

    MDC T, MDC N , NPP ETC Confusion yega yega . When they loose elections instead of accept defeat ,They start singing their usual song ,of unequal playing ,not free and fair. However what they do not know is elections are not won on the elections day. It’s what you did for the people and preparations as well counts very much. These guys are power mongers and very selfish

  • Chibwe

    I can see ED ,Military Junta and Lacoste’s hand in this. They are frantically financing and fueling divisions in the MDC Alliance. ED and the Military Junta want to weaken the Alliance as much as possible becoz their campaign message is weak. They are pretending that the elections will be free ,fair and credible but behind the scenes they are busy rigging and manipulating the 2018 Elections. Since when did Zanu PF hold clean elections? The same Military Junta now in Power is the same one which rigged Elections in 2008 and 2013. MDC Alliance should look out for Election “Smart” rigging following a “Smart” Coup. A leopard can never change its Spots.

  • big

    Sasa hako iwe! Opposition yafa!!! whether yafa yega kana kuti yaurawa is immaterial. Truth is, we are having an infighting, divisive, disunited and clueless opposition courtesy of Tsvangirai’s absence due to illness. Tsvangirai’s absence has created a serious dent that is being felt across the whole opposition spectrum.

  • big

    wether yafa yega kana kuti yaurawa is immaterial. Rigging or no rigging, as it stands today, the opposition cannot stand in an election against ZANU, even as a grand coalition. Very few would vote for such a chaotic, disunited and infighting organisation with the potential to plunge the country into chaos due to it’s infighting should it take the reins.

    Are we seeing an opposition that can actually compete against ZANU so far?? NO!

  • simbarashe

    ngazvigwe zvipondane. Its good for new kid on the block. ED.

  • Tafirenyika

    Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk. You are spot on dude. White people are exceptionally good at stating the unfiltered truth.

  • Fungai Chiganangana

    I have got all the symphathies for what Cde Morgan Tsvangirai is going through but why can’t MDC – T grow bigger than individuals? Why creating an environment conducive for fighting?