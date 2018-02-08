LATEST- Chamisa Rubbishes “Tsvangirai’s Letter” To Mudzuri

By Paul Nyathi| MDC-T Acting President Nelson Chamisa has dismissed a letter allegedly written to Vice President Elias Mudzuri by President Morgan Tsvangirai on Wednesday.

Speaking to ZimEye.com in an early morning interview on Thursday, Chamisa said that the alleged letter inferring that Vice President Elias Mudzuri remains in charge of the party is a fraudulent document produced by Mudzuri and his backers.

“That letter is not from the office of the party President,” said Chamisa. “It’s actually a fraudulent document produced on a letter head which is not even an MDC-T official letterhead,” he said.

“We know the sources of the letter and they are people around Vice President Mudzuri’s bid to lead the party,” said Chamisa.

The youthful leader insisted that he is the official Acting President of the MDC-T and genuinely appointed to do so by Tsvangirai through proper party processes.

“President Tsvangirai does not communicate directly to individuals as in the case of that letter, he has a complete office and staff that help with his communication of which none are aware of the alleged letter,” said Chamisa.

The letter which is making runs in the media indicates that President Tsvangirai has not appointed Chamisa as Acting President and maintains the post Chamisa appointment scenario where Mudzuri was the Acting Party President while Chamisa acted in the MDC Alliance coalition.

Speaking in the same interview, Chamisa expressed ignorance of a meeting supposedly held in SouthAfrica between senior MDC-T officials and Joice Mujuru of the People’s Rainbow Coalition.

“Officially the party is not aware of any such meeting and did not send anyone to South Africa to attend the meeting if it was held at all,” said Chamisa.

Media reports on Wednesday indicated that Mudzuri in the company of core Vice President Thokozani Khuphe and Secretary General attended a meeting with Mujuru in Johannesburg to set up a counter coalition to the MDC Alliance coalition.

ZimEye.com efforts to get a comment from Mudzuri and Khuphe were not successful at the time of writing.