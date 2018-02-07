LATEST- EU Commission Pledges To Help Mnangagwa Stabilize Economy

By Simba Chikanza| The European Union’s executive decision making body, has pledged to assist President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stabilize the economy.

Speaking at the latest plenary session, Federica Mogherini, who is the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the EC, said they pledge to assist the Zimbabwean government stabilize the economy.

She said, “Zimbabwe has a unique opportunity for change, for the first time since independence a transition of power has begun. We still don’t know when this transition will end.

“Europeans would like to accompany first and foremost the people of Zimbabwe on the path of political and economic reform. We want to sustain their hope that real change is possible and help them realise their aspirations to democracy and social justice. This is our offer to the country: VIDEO LOADING (commentary follows) – refresh this page to watch…

