LATEST-GILLIAN ZVOMUYA MURDER: Hubby Recovers, Charged with Murder

The husband of the late Gillian Zvomuya(Nyasha Kahari) has been charged with the murder of his wife after her body was found in a Lidl supermarket car park on Monday. 

The man was hospitalized on Monday after the tragic incident which saw his wife Nyasha Kahari’s lifeless body being discovered in a car outside the store in Mackadown Lane, Tile Cross, at about 05:00 GMT. The suspect could not be taken into court due to his condition at the time.

The 35-year-old wife was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norbert Chikerema, 42, of Overdale Road in Quinton is due to appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Thursday having been charged with murder.

Meanwhile a GoFund Me campaign has been raised for the deceased. Click here to jump to the donation page.

More to follow on the case as it develops...

    These gofund things are getting out of hand, this woman akanga achihura with this guy’s friend and people should fund that? The boyfriend should carry the burden to make sure his girlfriend is buried. GOFUND should be used in desperate situations where it involves destitute people not these who could book into a hotel vachino pomba zvavo and you want people to fund that.