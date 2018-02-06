LATEST – Gono Grilled On His Zones Prog Which Chewed Up Forex Last Year

6

GIDEON GONO GRILLED ON "ILLEGAL" MINISTRY JOB

GIDEON GONO GRILLED ON "ILLEGAL" MINISTRY JOB

Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, February 6, 2018

BREAKING NEWS – The Finance Ministry’s Special Economic Zones boss, Gideon Gono was Tuesday morning grilled by parliament on his program which chewed up forex and created chaos last year. Last year ZimEye.com exposed Gono when he secretly smuggled a bag through the Harare International airport. He was caught by activist Farai Maguwu.

– THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY – REFRESH THIS PAGE THE UPDATES.

What is his job really and does the nation really need it?

Appearing before a parliamentary committee, Gono was asked by MDC MP Hon Priscilla Misihairabwi, “Is there an actual documentation which speaks to the special economic zones because I’m getting confused.”

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • taona

    This is the man who, through his policies whilst RBZ governor, caused untold suffering to millions of Zimbabweans. He is now given another opportunity to cause further havoc in our economy. He did enough damage to the point where he arrogantly refused to divulge people who had unfairly benefited from the farm mechanization program. Now, he is entrusted with other state project. Giving him another chance for him to loot again. Pensioners, investors, bank depositors lost life savings due to his wild “gonomics”. Please he should be made to explain the secrecy and illegal acts which prevailed during his time at the Reserve bank.

  • Muhard

    He made many people rich they can never sideline him.

  • dmusorosekwa

    Seriously guys!! Gono being grilled, Gono caused cash crisis. If Gono was given economic powers is that his problem, Gono has powers over John Mangudya’s job!! We will never progress with such biased reporting.

  • dmusorosekwa

    Zimeye, please give us quality journalism. If Gono does not know who he reports to, is that his problem, If he does what he wants, is that his problem. If these questions cannot be answered by the statutory instrument which created the SEZ those who drafted it are the ones who should answer not Gono.

  • wezaka

    kutamba nesu this is funny how can these people run without a place of operating yet saying will bring investors and don’t no who they report to this is a joke of playing with peoples life

  • SLKE

    The ordinary people will ask better questions and take this thief to task why is the ZACCnot investigating him possibly some of the people who are questioning him could have benefited from him
    When the old man and Disgrace were hole up in their house this guy besides the Priest was one of the mediators why??? Something is fishy about this guy