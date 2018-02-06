LATEST – Gono Grilled On His Zones Prog Which Chewed Up Forex Last Year

GIDEON GONO GRILLED ON "ILLEGAL" MINISTRY JOB GIDEON GONO GRILLED ON "ILLEGAL" MINISTRY JOB Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, February 6, 2018

BREAKING NEWS – The Finance Ministry’s Special Economic Zones boss, Gideon Gono was Tuesday morning grilled by parliament on his program which chewed up forex and created chaos last year. Last year ZimEye.com exposed Gono when he secretly smuggled a bag through the Harare International airport. He was caught by activist Farai Maguwu.

– THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY – REFRESH THIS PAGE THE UPDATES.

What is his job really and does the nation really need it?

Appearing before a parliamentary committee, Gono was asked by MDC MP Hon Priscilla Misihairabwi, “Is there an actual documentation which speaks to the special economic zones because I’m getting confused.”