LATEST – Linda Masarira Arrested for Gun Crime | HARARE CENTRAL POLICE UPDATE

Staff Reporter | Female activist, Linda Masarira was last night dragged to the Harare Central police station on charges related to gun crime.

Yesterday Masarira frantically reported to ZimEye she had been arrested for possessing a gun. Masarira shot a LIVE video while inside the restaurant she was arrested at as she reported the matter.

Many from the civic society, however, doubted her claims with some alleging that the charges were to do with public disorder. They claimed that Masarira herself appeared drunk in her own LIVE video. The suggestions were fuelled by the fact that the restaurant itself, Yolanda reportedly sells alcohol, and Masarira’s own tone and speech which sounded rather like those of a person in an inebriated state.

The activists alleged Linda is merely acting up.

But ZimEye caught up with Masarira’s lawyer, Obey Shava who confirmed Linda has been truly arrested. He however said the charges were neither clear nor established at the time of writing. WATCH THE ABOVE FOR THE VIDEO UPDATE: