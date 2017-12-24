LATEST MNANGAGWA FAMILY PICTURES BY ZBC: President Given Front Row In Church Service This Morning

Should politicians and rich people be given front row seats in church? The Bible says this is forbidden, and US President Donald Trump together with his predecessor Barrack Obama have been given back seats. But this was not the case today.

The following are the latest ZBC pictures of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family taken Sunday morning at Mabelreign Methodist Church, Harare:

