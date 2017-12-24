LATEST MNANGAGWA FAMILY PICTURES BY ZBC: President Given Front Row In Church Service This Morning

Should politicians and rich people be given front row seats in church? The Bible says this is forbidden, and US President Donald Trump together with his predecessor Barrack Obama have been given back seats. But this was not the case today.

The following are the latest ZBC pictures of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family taken Sunday morning at Mabelreign Methodist Church, Harare:

  • mai Chibwe

    It this was Mugabe, the church members would have watch the service through the windows from outside as all the pews would be occupied by body guards. Mnangagwa is trying to model himself round one Ian Khama of Botswana, who is the people’s president.

    The difference is Khama’s hands are clean. No blood is dripping from them. Mnangagwa must address the GH issue and quickly. We all know he will now be in power for at least 11 years if he does not hand over power to Chiwenga through unexpected death.