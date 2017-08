By Special Correspondent| Below are the flight details of the ambulance rescue of vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa from the Manyame air base in Harare all the way to South Africa last night.( also see the satellite map route tracer):

1020hrs: Private Flight ZS- SRU departed to Lanseria with VP ED MNANGAGWA in the company of wife Auxillia MNANGAGWA, E D MNANGAGWA Jnr, Marry MUBAIWA, wife to CDF CHIWENGA, Charles MPANDUKI and Dr CHIMEDZA. The flight departed from Manyame Air Base.

