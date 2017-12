Perhaps a visible sign that she does after all listen to advice – The latest pictures of Vice President Gen Constantino’s wife, Mary taken Tuesday morning at the Tongogara memorial, show the 2nd Lady who was subjected to much public ridicule over her “revealing” dressing at the just ended ZANU PF Conference, clothed all over – to the extent that one cannot even see her ankles. ZBC PICTURES –

