LATEST- Rumour Swells President Emmerson Mnangagwa Was Airlifted To South Africa As Airport Confirms Private Jet Landed On Saturday

By Staff Reporter| Following a swelling rumour that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was airlifted to South Africa on Saturday, a South African airport has confirmed that a private jet truly landed on its way from Harare late Saturday afternoon.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday attended ailing opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and briefly spoke to journalists outside his house, at a time when he showed no sign of being unwell.

Within a day, ZimEye is told Mnangagwa had to himself make an emergency lift off for South Africa following health fears. (SEE TWEET BELOW)

Mnangagwa was airlifted to SA yesterday evening and was not in Zim for the better part of today. Who was or is the Acting President? Is this the new dispensation, that a President leaves the country secretly under the cover of the night? @ZimEye @NewZimbabweCom @ZimMediaReview — Mapfupa Nehanda (@Mapfupa) January 7, 2018

After a report was submitted to ZimEye.com, Lanseria airport confirmed to ZimEye.com (Monday morning) that of a truth a private jet coming from Harare landed at the airport landed at Lanseria just after 5pm on Saturday.

Flight EXD015 which left Harare for Lanseria “arrived here at 5.08 pm from Harare,” a source confirmed to ZimEye.com.

The jet is a Learjet 45 model, ZimEye can reveal as also confirmed by Lanseria airport.

ZimEye quizzed why the flight was not showing up on the flight tracking database and the source replied saying, “what website are you l looking at?… You won’t find that flight there, there is no reason why it will be on that website, because that is not a scheduled flight. It is just a private that came from Harare,” the source added.

It could not have been Tsvangirai inside the jet.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba’s phone was switched for the better part of Sunday afternoon. Following suspicion that the person inside the jet could be MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, ZimEye also cross checked with the MDC ladership and ZimEye was told Tsvangirai was still in Zimbabwe by Sunday morning, giving credence to the report that it would be the President himself who flew to South Africa. -ZimEye is making follow up reporting on the matter. – REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR THE UPDATES