LATEST- Rumour Swells President Emmerson Mnangagwa Was Airlifted To South Africa As Airport Confirms Private Jet Landed On Saturday

-(PRIVATE JET) Flight EXD015 which left Harare for Lanseria arrived here at 5.08 pm

 – It could not be Tsvangirai on that private jet.

By Staff Reporter| Following a swelling rumour that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was airlifted to South Africa on Saturday, a South African airport has confirmed that a private jet truly landed on its way from Harare late Saturday afternoon.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday attended ailing opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and briefly spoke to journalists outside his house, at a time when he showed no sign of being unwell.

Within a day, ZimEye is told Mnangagwa had to himself make an emergency lift off for South Africa following health fears. (SEE TWEET BELOW)

After a report was submitted to ZimEye.com, Lanseria airport confirmed to ZimEye.com (Monday morning) that of a truth a private jet coming from Harare landed at the airport landed at Lanseria just after 5pm on Saturday.

Flight EXD015 which left Harare for Lanseria “arrived here at 5.08 pm from Harare,” a source confirmed to ZimEye.com.

The jet is a Learjet 45 model, ZimEye can reveal as also confirmed by Lanseria airport.

ZimEye quizzed why the flight was not showing up on the flight tracking database and the source replied saying, “what website are you l looking at?… You won’t find that flight there, there is no reason why it will be on that website, because that is not a scheduled flight. It is just a private that came from Harare,” the source added.

 

It could not have been Tsvangirai inside the jet.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba’s phone was switched for the better part of Sunday afternoon. Following suspicion that the person inside the jet could be MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, ZimEye also cross checked with the MDC ladership and ZimEye was told Tsvangirai was still in Zimbabwe by Sunday morning, giving credence to the report that it would be the President himself who flew to South Africa. -ZimEye is making follow up reporting on the matter. – REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR THE UPDATES

  • Fogmaster

    zimeye kukurunga nhema muri kumberi kwekuseri!

  • Dr

    Chronic intake if ARV’s no faking about ice cream this time!

  • Chiki Chicken Chikwama

    At 75, the President is too old to rule effectively. Its just a matter of greed and power hunger.

  • Nehanda

    Taura hako. One minute vano poster mai Mujuru vachichata next minute this. Kana kurikurwara that is God’s will hapana anoramba. But to rejoice nezveurwere ummm. Hanty akambo ita problem ye poison here maybe something was damaged inside

  • Mdala kaDawu

    I do not agree with ED politically but he is the President of our country now. I oppose totally rumours of this nature. If it is true I can never celebrate his physical pain whatsoever just as I hate to see Tswangirai`s poor health. They are leaders and representatives of a political opinion. By the say even ED munhu wa Mwari like every one else. His pain should not be a joy for anyone.

  • MR Gvt

    Diamonds and Dollars are moving fast and you are busy saying hhheee hheee

  • Cde Chaurura

    Zimeye, you do not give a single reason why ED might have been on the asaid plane.