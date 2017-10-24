LATEST-TSVANGIRAI NEPHEW MYSTERY ACCIDENT: Noel Munyanyi Charged

Staff Reporter| ZimEye brings our valued readers and viewers the latest in the case of the Morgan Tsvangirai nephew, Kainos Mupungu’s mysterious fatal accident.

A Zimbabwean man who fled the UK for Zim following the fatal car crash 3 years ago, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The accident happened in New Parks.

Mr Young Noel Munyanyi, 33, of no fixed abode, was today charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving.

The case comes after the suspect had fled the UK for Zimbabwe and was arrested 3 days ago after landing in the UK.

Leicester magistrates court today heard that he caused the accident while being unfit through drink.

Tsvangirai’s nephew, Kainos Mupungu, aged 30, of Braunstone, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The collision occurred near a celebration party in the early hours of Sunday 4 May when a red Mazda coupe lost control in Aikman Avenue near to the junction with Pindar Road.

The car then overturned and came to rest on its roof.