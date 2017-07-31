LATEST – Tsvangirai Wants to Remove Chamisa and Khupe And Appoint Welshman Ncube VP

Staff Reporter| Developments from inside the MDC-T party as it gears for the upcoming 2018 elections reveal that Morgan Tsvangirai is plotting to remove Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe and in their place appoint his nemesis Welshman Ncube as Vice President.

How Tsvangirai could succeed in doing this was not clear at the time of writing, but impeccable party insiders who attended meetings at Harvest House last week told ZimEye.com the move if it goes through, will see not only Prof Ncube, but also Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma return to Tsvangirai so to form a new party called “The MDC Alliance”. NPP leader Joice Mujuru is also said to be another new entrant into Tsvangirai’s new leadership line up.

“This move is important as it re-ignites donor confidence and bring much needed funding for the 2018 elections,” one insider told ZimEye on Sunday.

Tsvangirai has absolute powers over the party following the amending of the MDC Constitution which elevated Tsvangirai to an immortal while reducing the Secretary General position to a mere office holder reporting to and serving at the MDC leader’s will.

Tsvangirai’s Harvest House meeting on Friday disrupted by the ZRP cop and Messenger Of Court visit was the latest briefing on the developments. The meeting was however disturbed with very little revealed by the MDC Leader as he was hurried out of the building with one Sesil Zvidzayi telling ZimEye the actions by the police raid were not legal but political, SEE VIDEO:

LIVE – MDC HARVEST HOUSE PROPERTY RAIDED, ATTACHED BY SHERRIF BREAKING – LIVE – MDC HARVEST HOUSE RAIDED, PROPERTY ATTACHED BY SHERRIF Posted by ZimEye on Friday, July 28, 2017

However senior aides who obtained bits of Tsvangirai’s proposals have since gone into an over -drive complaining that the move will leave Tsvangirai’s loyal supporters out in the cold. Some complained saying, “How can Tsvangirai get rid of Chamisa who is now the face of the party to replace him with the likes of Welshman and Biti?”

“How can Welshman Ncube be given all the seats in the whole of Matelebeleland when he has no supporters?,” said two other leaders, all who cannot be named for fear of victimisation.

As of end of last week, Tendai Biti, Tsvangirai’s bitterest critic, had begun calling Tsvangirai by the title “President” and Elton Mangoma’s own spokesman Pishai Muchauraya had already defected back to the MDC-T. Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and also UCAD leader Albert Matapo have already announced their backing of Tsvangirai as the chosen alliance leader.

A grand meeting is now slated for Friday morning this week when Tsvangirai is expected to lay down his vision for the so called MDC Alliance.