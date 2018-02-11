LATEST – Tsvangirai Won’t Reverse Chamisa Appointment

By Staff Reporter| MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai will not reverse the appointment of Nelson Chamisa as his defactor successor, fully named impeccable sources have revealed to ZimEye.com.

The development comes as enemies of the Chamisa faction threatened legal action against his appointment as Acting President saying Tsvangirai is not at all the one who appointed him; it was rather Tamborinyoka who did it.

In interviews (AUDIO AND VIDEO) carried out in the last 72 hours and some streamed LIVE on ZimEye.com, impeccable sources reveal that the appointing of Chamisa as the Acting President is sacrosanct. The development will disappointment party spokesman Obert Gutu and many other of Chamisa’s opponents inside the MDC party.

Earlier video recorded interviews by the SABC showed Tsvangirai’s son, Edwin saying that his father’s condition is now no longer the way it was before.

Vice President Elias Mudzuri indicated to ZimEye.com yesterday that Tsvangirai is now bed-confined and even incapable of using a computer. Mudzuri said the MDC leader is not the one who has been posting on the Twitter handle @mrtsvangirai (see full tweets at the bottom of this ZimEye article). The said Twitter handle has in the last 7 days been repeatedly firing dry statements which declare that his spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka is the only person Tsvangirai is speaking to. Tsvangirai eldest son, Edwin speaking on video to the SABC yesterday rubbished Tamborinyoka’s claim that the latter has been having access to Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai is not at all on Twitter at present, he is in bed, Mudzuri said, confirming to suspicions raised by respected academic Dr Nkululeko Sibanda on Friday night.

“I don’t even want to debate that because that Twitter account is mishandled by someone, because he(Tsvangirai) is not on Twitter, he is in bed,” MDC Vice President Elias Mudzuri tells ZimEye – LISTEN TO HIM SAYING IT ALL BELOW

