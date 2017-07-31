LATEST – Vote Results: 70% Zimbabweans Say Makarau Must Be Fired

Makarau Is A ZANU PF MP Handpicked By Mugabe In 1996, Can She Be Trusted To Run Clean Elections? https://t.co/Vy7GOIylBO
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 25, 2017
Zimbabweans have voted overwhelmingly against Rita Makarau’s appointment to the ZEC-Zimbabwe Electoral Commission post she currently holds. Above are the results and below results from polls on other subjects.
SABHUKU VHARAZIPI CREATED OWN DEATH RUMOUR? – Investigation
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 30, 2017
DID SHE TRULY CHEAT ON HER HUBBY? https://t.co/RKDTi8Z8LM
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 30, 2017
Makandiwa Suddenly Deletes Mai Titi’s Video, WHAT IS HE HIDING? https://t.co/OdCfpXDbZf
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 31, 2017
SHOCK PICTURES: IS MNANGAGWA GUILTY OF HIRING CHARAMBA? https://t.co/74cz3fHmsi
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 31, 2017
Who is the real killer who must be stopped between Sekeramayi and Mnangagwa?
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 31, 2017
Between Mnangagwa and Sekeramayi who can be trusted?
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 30, 2017
VOTE NOW – Man Who Raped Own Daughter And Said She’s Too Sexy To Resist | WHAT WE DO TO HIM?
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 29, 2017
VOTE NOW – Did Makandiwa Bribe Mai Titi With Cash?
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 29, 2017
Harvest House Raid By Cops, Attachment of Property, What is Behind It?
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 28, 2017
Name The Person Mugabe Appoint Successor Today
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 28, 2017
People Who Take Pictures Of Accidents Without Assisting Must Be Arrested & Jailed, AGREE/DISAGREE?
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 27, 2017
What happened to the “ZRP prisoner” the cops are blaming for causing the Mvurwi Kombi accident since his body can’t be found anywhere?
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 27, 2017
Makandiwa faces arrest for conning church members demanding seed money for fake prophecy, IS THIS FAIR?
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 26, 2017
What’s wrong with Grace Mugabe taking over from Robert as President? – ZANU PF Youth League
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 25, 2017
Makarau Is A ZANU PF MP Handpicked By Mugabe In 1996, Can She Be Trusted To Run Clean Elections? https://t.co/Vy7GOIylBO
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 25, 2017