LATEST: Zim – SA Flights Impasse To End as Pressure Mounts

Staff Reporter| The impasse between Zimbabwean and South African Civil Aviation Authorities is set to be concluded today and flights could most likely resume as soon as possible.

The South African Airways spokesperson Tlali Tlali told South African media on Saturday evening that the SAA hopes to resume normal operations by Sunday morning adding that negotiations with Zimbabwean authorities were underway.

Tlali Tlali said, “We are awaiting the decision by the Zimbabwean authorities to give us clearance to be able to operate.”

Flights between the two countries were cancelled on Saturday when the Zimbabwe government demanded a foreign operators permit, a day after an Air Zimbabwe plane was grounded in the South African city for the same reason.

The decisions to halt the flights came as Zimbabwe sought diplomatic immunity in South Africa for President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, after she was named as a suspect in an assault case in Johannesburg.

On Friday, the state-owned Airports Company of South Africa blocked an evening Air Zimbabwe flight to Harare which was suspected to fly Grace back to Zimbabwe after authorities asked for the airline’s foreign operators permit.

“They also imposed similar decisions on us on Friday and an Air Zimbabwe plane was grounded,” Joram Gumbo, Zimbabwe’s transport minister, confirmed on Saturday.

“We’ve also taken a similar decision, in line with international practices, but we hope that the issue will be resolved soon.”

South Africa Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi plans to meet with aviation agencies today to discuss the grounding of the Zimbabwe flight, which failed to comply with rules for producing the foreign operating permit, his office said.

Meanwhile, per information obtained by ZimEye.com, the South African opposition party The Democratic Alliance has declared the grounding of the planes as a “diplomatic impasse” emanating over the assault charges against Grace Mugabe.

The Democratic Alliance said in a press statement:

“It seems that tensions between Zimbabwe and South Africa are mounting. The Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba must urgently and publicly address these concerning incidents and confirm that the SAA passengers and crew in Zimbabwe are safe.”

Comair, which operates between South Africa and Zimbabwe under a franchise agreement with British Airways, also stopped its Saturday flights.

“We have learnt that there is a possibility of South African operated airlines being grounded in Zimbabwe and as a precautionary measure have decided to temporarily suspend our services to the country while the matter is being resolved by the authorities,” said the company in a statement.