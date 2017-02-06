Law Society Challenges Mnangagwa

The Law Society of Zimbabwe has also waded into the Chief Justice appointment legal battle, requesting to be admitted as a friend of the court, challenging Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The development comes hot on the heels of a similar application by Harare lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa.

In its application, the Law Society of Zimbabwe contends that it must be admitted on the basis that it is a regulatory body for the local legal profession.

The Law Society of Zimbabwe also views the matter as of much public interest and the court’s ruling on the same will have significant consequences for the constitution which shall be binding for years to come.

In a related development, Romeo Zibani through his legal representative, Jonathan Samukange last week Thursday wrote to the Registrar of the Supreme Court acknowledging not having filed heads of argument in the appeal lodged by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in which the commission is challenging the order by Justice Charles Hungwe which barred the holding of the public interviews last year.

Samukange said he genuinely believes the matter was not properly set down and the whole process is tainted.

He challenges the assertion by Addington Chinake, who represents the JSC that the Registrar of the Supreme Court has no power to remove a matter from the roll once it has been set.

Samukange added that he is of the view that the current appeal has not yet been referred to judges of the Supreme Court and therefore they are not yet seized with the matter.

He maintained that the registrar has the power to set any matter down for hearing and consequently to remove it from the roll.

The JSC could not however be drawn to comment on the contentious issue of whether the appeal has been taken up by any judges and if it is likely to proceed on the 13th of February. – State Media