LEAKED NUDES: “My Husband Married Me A Virgin”, Woman Hits Back

A recent victim of social media bullying claims she never had sex with her former lover who leaked her nude photographs. Clara Madzorere, 24, poured her out after her semi-nude photographs she claimed were posted on social media by her ex-lover- Blessing Nduna-nearly cost her life and marriage.

She also dismissed messages circulating on social media that she had committed suicide by throwing herself in front of a moving train following the leaking of the photographs.

“I was a young girl when my boyfriend forced me to have pictures taken with him since he was about to leave the country for South Africa,” narrated Clara.

“He pleaded for half-naked photographs saying they were to keep his feelings alive whenever he sees them and I compiled, unaware that I was digging my own grave. I want to urge young girls out there to value their bodies and not to be seduced by these lustful men craving to ruin young people’s lives by finding ways to have sex with them.

I realized it now that Blessing was looking for ways to punish me by posting my photographs because I denied having se_x as he was after breaking my vi_rginity. I thank God and my parents taught me and warned me against selling my body for a pizza or chicken slice although I regret undressing to pose for the photographs. I nearly took away my life and the photographs nearly wrecked my marriage, but my husband knew about my relationship with Blessing before he married me. He knew very well that I maintained my integrity and did not sell my virginity to Blessing although I allowed his dirty hands on my body on the day he left the county. Murume wangu akandiroora akandiwana ndakanaka, (My husband married me a vi_rgin). I thank my husband for not taking advantage of the posted half-na_ked pictures on social media, to separate with me. He stood his ground since he knew that Blessing never tasted his ‘holy well’ I kept my faithfulness and my parents received lobola. It is my wish to be among the people standing up for children’s rights because people abusing social media are destroying people’s lives, distracting focused children into liking po_rnographic material and failing to study. From the day my photographs circulated on social media, I felt challenged, came down to earth and knelt down and prayed to God and He gave me strength and I promise to give life to others. Abusers of social media must meet their fate as well as those circulating nudes be it in whatsapp groups or to their friends

“Let all stakeholders join hands with police in fighting crimes of this magnitude and seek God ‘s face so that he heals our land,” said Clara, a businesswoman and ardent follower of Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe,(AFM). Clara urged lustful men visiting her workplace for love proposals to behave and look after their families.

“I am not a whore as the lustful men want to suggest. It’s all because of the leaked photographs, so those visiting me for love must behave themselves and support their families. Some men including young boys are after me with some asking me to employ them as my body guards, I want to tell them that naJesu ndakakwana,” said Clara.

